Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Buys 22,885 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 2,542.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,904 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 183,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.2%

RKLB stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $3,509,423.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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