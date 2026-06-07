Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CP opened at $90.07 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here