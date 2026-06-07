Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,545 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,570. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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