Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,220 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,447 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Block were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 181,680 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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