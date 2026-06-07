Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Takes Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 42.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $489.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $516.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.57. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,105. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Key Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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