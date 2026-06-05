Invitation Home $INVH Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Invitation Home worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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