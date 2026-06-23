Invitation Home $INVH Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,929 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of Invitation Home worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock worth $149,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Price Performance

Invitation Home stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Invitation Home's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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