Invst LLC Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC's holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 20,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,440. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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