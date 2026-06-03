IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,488,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.34 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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