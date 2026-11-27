Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,574 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IonQ worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,972 shares of the company's stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,333 shares of the company's stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC grew its position in IonQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in IonQ by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the company's stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on IonQ from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

More IonQ News

Here's some of the latest news about IONQ:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ reported a sixth consecutive record quarter, with third-quarter revenue of $173.8 million, up 336% year over year and above analysts’ expectations. It also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $505 million–$515 million and reported a stronger backlog. IonQ Stock Has The Bull Case Changed After Raised Revenue Guidance

IonQ reported a sixth consecutive record quarter, with third-quarter revenue of $173.8 million, up 336% year over year and above analysts’ expectations. It also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $505 million–$515 million and reported a stronger backlog. Negative Sentiment: A reported $2 billion stock sale raises dilution concerns, while coverage flags widening losses. These factors may weigh on the shares even as revenue and demand grow. IonQ Lost 25% of Its Value Over One Month

A reported $2 billion stock sale raises dilution concerns, while coverage flags widening losses. These factors may weigh on the shares even as revenue and demand grow. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be questioning whether IonQ’s valuation can be supported by future execution: reports describe substantial recent share declines and reduced analyst targets, while one analysis argues the stock is not yet undervalued. IonQ After The Market Selloff: Cheaper On Every Multiple, But Not Yet Undervalued

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,742.61. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.49 million. IonQ had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 67.09%. The business's revenue was up 336.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technology based on trapped-ion qubits. The company's systems use individual ions held in electromagnetic fields to perform quantum computations, and its work includes improving computing performance, reliability and scalability. IonQ provides access to its quantum systems through cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, and offers software and services to help customers develop and run quantum applications. Its technology is intended for research and potential applications in areas such as chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning.

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