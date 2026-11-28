State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of IonQ worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,742.61. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. IonQ had a net margin of 67.09% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. IonQ's revenue was up 336.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

More IonQ News

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IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technology based on trapped-ion qubits. The company's systems use individual ions held in electromagnetic fields to perform quantum computations, and its work includes improving computing performance, reliability and scalability. IonQ provides access to its quantum systems through cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, and offers software and services to help customers develop and run quantum applications. Its technology is intended for research and potential applications in areas such as chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning.

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