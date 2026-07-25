IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 113,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.01% of IPG Photonics worth $194,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $154,762.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,050,487.70. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,463,302 shares in the company, valued at $669,856,619.28. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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