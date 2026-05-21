IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $3,435,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,928.78. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.50.

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IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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