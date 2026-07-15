IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,688 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 43,019 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 43.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,198 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Growth Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

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IQVIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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