IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stock Holdings Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,392 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,164 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,544 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,982 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IQVIA by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,919 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4%

IQV opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.01 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC set a $210.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here