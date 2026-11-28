State Street Corp cut its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,988,434 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.72% of IREN worth $277,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IREN by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 300,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IREN by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,138,619 shares of the company's stock worth $73,312,000 after buying an additional 788,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. IREN Limited has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $70.71.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. IREN had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 194.36%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded IREN to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JonesTrading upgraded shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IREN from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN News Summary

These are some of the IREN news items that stood out recently:

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy, is a data center operator and developer founded in Australia. The company develops and operates data centers in North America, with an emphasis on facilities powered by renewable energy. IREN's business includes Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services, which provide access to graphics processing units for artificial intelligence and other high-performance computing workloads. Its data center infrastructure supports these activities. The company was founded in 2018 by brothers Daniel and Will Roberts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report