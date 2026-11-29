State Street Corp reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473,062 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,994,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Iridium Communications worth $214,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,270,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 766,171 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,725,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,842,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 2,752 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $124,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,443,792.44. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzanne Mcbride sold 5,038 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $224,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,953 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,384.74. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $616,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.64. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $245.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Iridium Communications from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc. operates a global satellite communications network designed to provide voice and data connectivity across the Earth, including remote regions and polar areas. Its low Earth orbit satellites communicate with one another, helping extend coverage where terrestrial networks are unavailable or limited. The company offers satellite voice and data services, broadband connectivity through its Iridium Certus platform, and solutions for machine-to-machine and Internet of Things applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iridium Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iridium Communications wasn't on the list.

While Iridium Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report