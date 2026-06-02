Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.49% of Iron Mountain worth $119,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $6,098,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 98,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $10,592,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,815.52. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 355,827 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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