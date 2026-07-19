Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.43% of Iron Mountain worth $130,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $4,725,761.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 379.12%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

See Also

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