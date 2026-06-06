Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $368,890,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $322,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,654,086 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $303,106,000 after acquiring an additional 502,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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