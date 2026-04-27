Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 43,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 740.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $116.14 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 720.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $616,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,890,823.97. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,648 shares of company stock worth $48,297,449. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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