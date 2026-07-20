Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,528 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $182.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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