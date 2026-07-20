Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,130 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 348.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 67.5% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,152 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $291.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.68. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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