Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 11,963 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,963 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank of Texas raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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