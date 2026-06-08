Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,359,075 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.27% of Itau Unibanco worth $217,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 84,543,938 shares of the bank's stock valued at $574,053,000 after buying an additional 43,153,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,388,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,413,727 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,117,000 after buying an additional 11,711,487 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,024,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 36,551,763 shares of the bank's stock valued at $261,679,000 after buying an additional 7,081,568 shares during the period.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.59. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 27.27%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Itau Unibanco's payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itau Unibanco news, insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 39,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $376,215.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,205,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,489,768.26. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodrigues Andre Luis Teixeira sold 182,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,612,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,637,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,442,847.02. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,512. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report).

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