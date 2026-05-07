Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.92% of Itron worth $39,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Itron by 49.9% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Itron by 78.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Itron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $26,444.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $913,951.08. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $50,778.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,405.84. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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