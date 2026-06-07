ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 258,936 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 10.22% of ITT worth $1,526,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $37,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 0.9%

ITT stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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