ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,354 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. ITT makes up about 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

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ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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