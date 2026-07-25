ITT Inc. $ITT Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,562 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 40,022 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of ITT worth $44,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $441,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ITT by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.63. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.66 and a 52 week high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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