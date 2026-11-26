J Digital 6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Securitize Holdings (NYSE:SECZ - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,914,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,107,000. Securitize accounts for 26.0% of J Digital 6 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J Digital 6 LLC owned 2.40% of Securitize as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SECZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Securitize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Securitize in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Securitize in the third quarter worth $210,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Securitize in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Securitize during the third quarter valued at $378,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SECZ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Securitize from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Securitize to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Securitize in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Securitize from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Securitize from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SECZ

Securitize Stock Down 1.1%

SECZ opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.00. Securitize Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Securitize (NYSE:SECZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Securitize Holdings will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Securitize Company Profile

Securitize provides technology and regulated financial services for issuing and managing digital securities on blockchain networks. Its platform supports the tokenization of assets such as private fund interests and other securities, along with investor onboarding, compliance, recordkeeping and related lifecycle services. The company also offers infrastructure for secondary trading of digital securities through regulated entities, including broker-dealer and alternative trading system services. Founded in 2017, Securitize has worked with asset managers and financial institutions seeking to bring investment products onto blockchain-based systems.

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