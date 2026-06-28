J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,105 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 133,383 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Blackstone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone purchased 9,486,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,735,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,111,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,236,000. The trade was a -2,529.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 765,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $20,000,001.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,882,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,039,270.30. The trade was a 10.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 10,252,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,789,893 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3%

Blackstone stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Blackstone's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.67%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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