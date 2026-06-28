J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 121,996 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,784 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 121,996 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 2.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.4% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 68,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,320 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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