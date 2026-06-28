J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 30,177 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 30,177 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $341.11 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $361.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here