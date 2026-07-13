J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 6,918 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Wabtec worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $17,867,065. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average is $251.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.Wabtec's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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