J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 7,285 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,613 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $82,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,189.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,098.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,033.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. TipRanks article

Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Motley Fool article

News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. TheStreet article

Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General’s lawsuit over allegedly pulled 340B discounts adds legal and reimbursement risk, which could create some investor caution around Lilly’s pricing and hospital-channel relationships. Healthcare Finance News article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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