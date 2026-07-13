J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 17,640 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,132 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of Xylem worth $39,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12,326.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,189,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after buying an additional 151,754 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $660,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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