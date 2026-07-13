J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,692 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Danaher were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

Danaher stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.27. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here