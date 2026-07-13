J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $56,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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