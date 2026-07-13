J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,388 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $430.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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