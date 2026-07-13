J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 704.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $322.30 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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