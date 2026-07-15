J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.53 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

HWM stock opened at $276.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.61. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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