J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.04 Million Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,055.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 270,972 shares of the company's stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,474 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 5,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $1,048,984.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,071,111.44. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $18,010,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,529,602.82. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,497 shares of company stock valued at $39,481,286. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVMD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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