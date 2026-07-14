J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 317.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $219.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $229.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,477.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,797 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,933.86. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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