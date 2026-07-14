J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 341.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Prologis were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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