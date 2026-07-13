J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,664 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 24,471 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $157.51 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $165.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

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