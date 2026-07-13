J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 98,142 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $100,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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