J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 94.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $306.56 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $277.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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