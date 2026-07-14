J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 4,758 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Nucor were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Up 2.5%

NUE stock opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $238.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,914,312.13. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,410,390.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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