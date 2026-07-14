J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases New Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

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