J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,828 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:NTR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotia upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.61.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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